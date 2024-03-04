Sports

PES vs MUL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Super League T20

5 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

It is emerging that the next cricket match of the Super League T20 Tournament is going to be played and the match is fixed to be played between Peshawar Zalmi (PES) and the team will play against the team Multan Sultans (MUL). Both teams have a large number of fans who are waiting to enjoy the match against each other. It is set to begin play at 07:30 pm on Tuesday 5 March 2024 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Many are waiting and showing their curiosity to know more, so we made an article and mentioned all the available details about this match.

PES vs MUL Live Score

There are only six teams in this league and all are performing their best to receive good responses from fans and viewers. Both teams have also played well and gained huge love from the viewers. Peshawar Zalmi has played six matches and faced three wins, two losses, or one draw. The team PES is presently ranked in the 3rd place in the points table. On the other hand, Multan Sultans has played seven matches and faced six wins, or one loss. The team MUL is ranked at the top of the points table in this league. Read on…

PES vs MUL (Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans) Match Details

Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans (PES vs MUL)
Tournament: Super League T20
Date: Tuesday, 5th March 2024
Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)
PES vs MUL Match Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

PES vs MUL (Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans) Playing 11

Peshawar Zalmi (PES) Possible Playing 11 1.Saim Ayub, 2. Babar Azam(C), 3. Mohammad Haris(WK), 4. Haseebullah(WK), 5. Paul Walter, 6. Rovman Powell, 7. Asif Ali, 8. Luke Wood, 9. Naveen-ul-Haq, 10. Arif Yaqoob, 11. Salman Irshad

Multan Sultans (MUL) Possible Playing 11 1.Mohammad Rizwan(WK)(C), 2. Reeza Hendricks, 3. Usman Khan(WK), 4. Iftikhar Ahmed, 5. Khushdil-Shah, 6. Tayyab Tahir, 7. Usama Mir, 8. Chris Jordan, 9. Faisal Akram, 10. Mohammad Ali, 11. David Willey

Both teams are going to play their second face-to-face match in this league and it will be live broadcast on Fancode where the fans can easily enjoy. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is presently difficult to say because teams played well. However, Multan Sultans has more chances to get victory in the upcoming match against Peshawar Zalmi. The weather is fully clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Further, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play their best in this upcoming football match. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles.

