Peter Kong Death Reason? Labuan’s Ro-Ro Ferry Founder Peter Kong Passed Away at 65

Prominent Labuan businessman Datuk Seri Peter Kong has passed away recently at the age of 65. He is no more between us and took his last breath on Monday. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as uncounted reactions started hitting headlines on social media.

Datuk Seri Peter Kong was the founder of the Ro-Ro ferry service. He was a well-known tycoon on this duty-free island, having developed the most important Labuan’s sea transport roll-on roll-off ferry service that served the Labuan Menumbok Labuan rote over a decade via Labuan Ferry Sdn Bhd. He was one of the best pioneers of MCA in Labun and later became Lubuan MCA youth leader in the 1990s. He was also a member of the Sabah-based party UPKO as Labuan UPKO advisor. He was an amazing person and he will be missed always. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Peter Kong Death Reason?

Labuan businessman Datuk Seri Peter Kong is more among his close ones. He took his last breath on 30 January 2023, Monday afternoon. His passing news has been confirmed by his sister, Rozi Kong. His sister said Kong died due to infection at 12:40 pm.

Datuk Seri Peter Kong was a very amazing and kind person who achieved huge success due to his best work. He is survived by his three sons including the doctor. His sister stated her brother’s remains will arrive at his son’s house in Taman Fulliwa and after the funeral services, would be buried at the Buddhist cemetery near Taman Fulliwa on Wednesday, 1 February 2023. Now many people are expressing their profound condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media. May his soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.