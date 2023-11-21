Peter Spellos Cause of Death? Transformers’ Voice Actor, Peter Spellos Passed Away at 69

In this article, we are going to share the death news of American Dreams star Peter Spellos. Yes, you heard right he is no more and passed away at the age of 69 years. He was an American voice actor and he also worked in many films and television shows. He generated a massive number of fans around the world via his amazing performance that won the hearts of many. Now, his death news is heartbreaking news of his family and loved ones. Let us know the circumstances surrounding his passing and we will also try to cover the details of Peter in this article.

According to the exclusive sources, his death news was officially announced by his brother through a statement. It is a painful moment for his family and many are expressing their sadness for his loss. He took his last breath on Sunday 19 November 2023 and he was 69 years old at the time of his passing. He died from pancreatic cancer and it is reported that he was suffering from the illness for a long time period. Many of his fans are sharing their condolences and mourning his loss. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more about himself.

Peter Spellos Cause of Death?

His complete name was Peter Alexander Spellos but he was mostly known by his stage name Peter Spellos. He was born on 1 March 1954 while his birth place is not available. He was an American voice actor and he appeared in various films and television shows including Black Jack, Cowboy Bebop, Bureau of Alien Detectors, Bounds, Billy Frankenstein, ER, The Guyver, and many more. He was best in the animated series “Transformers: Robots in Disguise”. He made his acting debut in 1972 and then made his cinematic debut in the murder mystery ‘Sorority House Massacre II which was released in 1990. Keep reading…

Tributes have flooded social media and many celebrities have condoled Peter’s demise. The news of his demise was also shared by his close friend Jennifer Smith on Facebook. He died on November 19, 2023, at Francisca Hospice House in Indianapolis, Indiana. At present, no information related to his funeral and tribute arrangements has been shared. If we talk about their disease, pancreatic cancer is the cancer that forms in the cells of the pancreas and it starts with the growth of cells in the pancreas. Many people have shared consoling thoughts and messages with his family during this painful moment. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.