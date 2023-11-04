PG vs CCM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners A League Men 2023

Hello football lovers, A League Men 2023 tournament’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams: Perth Glory (PG) and the opponent team Central Coast Mariners (CCM). This upcoming football match will begin at 04:15 pm on Saturday 4 November 2023 and it will be live telecast on Fancode. This amazing match will be played at HBF Park. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. We shared all the details about this football match such as predictions, reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

This league was begun recently and both teams have played a total of two matches. Perth Glory received an unwell response by facing one loss or one draw in the last matches in this tournament. PG is currently ranked in the 9th place of the points table. Central Coast Mariners also faced two losses in the last matches and is ranked in 11th place on the points table. Both teams have strong and active players in their teams who will give their best until the end of this match which makes it more interesting, so watch and enjoy it.

PG vs CCM (Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners) Match Details

Match: Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners (PG vs CCM)

Tournament: A League Men 2023

Date: Saturday, 4th November 2023

Time: 04:15 PM (IST) – 10:45 AM (GMT)

Venue: HBF Park

PG vs CCM (Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners) Starting 11

Perth Glory (PG) Possible Starting 11 1.Oliver Sail, 2. Darryl Lachman, 3. John Koutroumbis, 4. Mark Beevers, 5. Aleksandar Susnjar, 6. Giordano Colli, 7. Daniel Bennie, 8. Oliver Bozanic, 9. Jarrod Carluccio, 10. Luke Ivanovic, 11. Adam Taggart