Philadelphia Jude Chacko Death Reason? Indian Student Shot in Philadelphia

Jude Chacko was a 21-year-old student originally from India whose name has been the talk of the town lately. Chacko was shot to death in Philadelphia, US, by an unknown person. Khaleej Times first broke the news of Chacko’s death, leaving the world in shock. The outlet also reported the young student was fatally shot when he was heading back home from work on Sunday. Everyone is shocked by the death of Chacko as he is close to many people. Also, people have questioned citizens’ security as gun violence has been increasing lately. Chacko’s death came after the killing of another Indian-origin person named Saiesh Veera, who was killed in April 2023.

Philadelphia Jude Chacko Death Reason?

Philadelphia resident Jude Chacko died after getting shot on Sunday. Khaleej Times reported that Jude was a student who also worked part-time. The same media outlet claimed that Chacko was attacked by two men during a robbery attempt. Initially, the name of the victim was not released, but later he was identified as Jude Chacko. Philadelphia’s Jude Chacko was shot to death after two men tried to rob him while returning home from work. As mentioned earlier, Jude was 21 years old at the time of his murder.

Following his passing, everyone close to him is paying tributes, and they are also eager to know about his funeral services. So, the shooting came after the attempted robbery. At the time of this post, Chacko's murder suspect has not been arrested & the police department has not given further details. From this, it can be said that an investigation may have been initiated as everyone is seeking justice.