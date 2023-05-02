Philadelphia: Police Concerned as 6 Children Go Missing From Different Districts

Recently a piece of big news has come on the internet that six children ages 12 to 16 went missing in one week in Philadelphia, police have said. The Philadelphia Police Department stated the cases have been not linked, but that the situation is becoming quite common in the city. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now they are curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Since the news has come on the internet it went viral on many social networking sites and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as many people are shocked. On the basis report, The children have gone missing between April 23 and April 30 from various districts. They are certainly not connected," a representative for the department told the sources. "We have children missing a lot. These children are all from various districts. They went missing for a few days. Parents or guardians will go to the investigator and tell the children missing. This is just a normal thing, unfortunately."

Police Concerned as 6 Children Go Missing

On the basis of the report, the first kid to go missing was 15 yea old Leaneli 'Lea' Santiago and she was last seen on Sunday 23 April 2023 on Loretto Avenue in North Philadelphia around 11:55 pm. She is 4'9″, 95 pounds, and thin and she has black hair and brown eyes. The next child is identified as Kayla Marie Burgess who is 13 yaers old. She was seen leaving for school on the morning of April 24, on E Johnson Street. Burgess is 5'2″, 119 pounds. Sixteen-year-old Malachi Portus was last seen on 26 April 2023 ear North 25th Street He is 6'0″, 160lbs, has a tall build, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

12 years old Amirah Portlock-Harris went missing on Saturday, 29 April and she was last seen around 12:30 pm on Germantown Avenue. She has black hair with many red braids. 12 years old Aaron Hammond was last seen on Sunday, 30 April at 12.40 pm on Sydenham St.He has a dark skin tone brown hair, and brown eyes. Maddison Brozoski also missing who is 15 years old was last seen in Scranton but it is believed she could be somewhere in the area of East Allegheny Avenue.