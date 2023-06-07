Philippine Car Crash: Five Dead, Two Injured in Palawan CCTV Footage

Today we are going to talk about a terrible crash incident that happened on Wednesday 7 June 2023. Yes, you heard right this crash is making the healing on the news channels and making a great storm on the internet sites. It is shared that a total of seven people were included in this crash. This news is rapidly running on various social media platforms and attracts the interest of many people. Let us know the complete information about this crash and also talk more about those people who were included in this crash, so read continuously.

This crash incident took place in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday morning 7 June 2023. As per the police reports, five people died and two were seriously injured in this crash incident in which a sport utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a trailer truck along a highway in Bulacan province, north of Manila, Phillippines. Of the dead people, three were said as South Koreans and the other two are not identified yet. There is an investigation has been started after this incident and the police shared some information. Shift to the next article and continue this article.

Philippine Car Crash

Police Lieutenant Colonel Julius Alvaro shared in the reports that the frontal crash took place at about 2:00 a.m. (local time in Baliwag town). It is shared that there are seven people in the SUV vehicle including the driver, who was heading to the international airport in Metro Manila but the vehicle collided head-on with a 22-wheeler trailer truck in the opposite lane. Of the seven people, five passed away at the incident scene, and the other two are injured seriously in this crash incident. In this investigation, the police discovered that the SUV was coming from Nueva Ecija province, drove to the opposite lane, and collided with the truck.

One of the victim's relatives who rushed to the crash site shared that the victims were family members and were going to the airport after enjoying their holiday in the Philippines. Now this news is continuously running on various social media pages and many users are sharing thier reactions to this news by commenting and posting. There are various pictures and videos are coming out that show this crash incident.