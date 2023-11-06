Phoenix: Five Adults and a Child Are in Critical Condition Following a Multi-Vehicle Crash

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that Five adults and a child are in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Numerous individuals, among them a young boy, were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle collision in Phoenix on a Sunday evening. At approximately 4:15 p.m., emergency responders received a call about a three-car accident near the vicinity of Loop 101 and Indian School Road. First responders arrived at the scene, evaluated the injured individuals, and transported five adults and a boy to the hospital in critical condition, as confirmed by Phoenix Fire. Motorists should anticipate delays in the area for the next few hours as crews are engaged in efforts to clear the scene and conduct an investigation into the accident.





Motor vehicle accidents are unfortunately quite common and can have life-altering consequences. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), an estimated 42,915 individuals in the United States lost their lives in traffic accidents in 2021. This marked a 10.5% increase compared to 2020, reaching a 16-year high in traffic fatalities. Young drivers face a particularly high risk of being involved in accidents. A study conducted by Safety Insurance reveals that although drivers between the ages of 15 and 20 constitute only 6.7% of all drivers, they are responsible for 20% of all traffic collisions in the United States.

Furthermore, 43% of drivers in their first year of driving and 37% of those in their second year of driving are involved in accidents nationwide. Despite expectations that traffic accidents and fatalities might decrease in Arizona due to the pandemic, data from the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) indicates otherwise.

Unfortunately, there was a 12% year-over-year increase in traffic fatalities in the state from 2020 to 2021, with a total of 1,180 deaths in 2021 compared to 1,054 in the previous year. Furthermore, the overall number of traffic collisions in Arizona surged by 23% in 2021, reaching a total of 121,345 collisions, compared to 98,778 in 2020. These rising numbers of traffic accidents, injuries, and fatalities prompted the attorneys at Lamber Goodnow to delve into the traffic accident statistics for 2021 in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area and Maricopa County, the state’s most populous county.