Headline

PHOTOS: Bollywood Celebs Who Will Celebrate Their First Karwa Chauth This Year

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

Today, we will talk about one of the major festivals in India, Karva Chauth. It is celebrated on the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. The married women celebrate this festival and observe a fast to fulfill their wishes for the long life and success of their husbands on this day and the unmarried women observe this fast to wish for a suitable groom. Many are hitting the online platforms to learn more about this festival and which actresses will celebrate this festival.

Bollywood Celebs Who Will Celebrate Their First Karwa Chauth

This year, Karva Chauth will be celebrated on 1st November and Chaturthi Tithi starts at 09:30 PM on 31st October and continues till 09:19 PM on 1st November while the auspicious time of Karva Chauth Puja is from 05:36 PM to 06:54 PM. It is an auspicious festival and many women in India will celebrate it. Now, many people and netizens are showing interest in knowing which Bollywood celebrities will celebrate their first Karva Chauth this year. We have gathered a lot of details about this topic and we will try to share every single piece of information, so let’s continue your reading. We fetched some names of the Bollywood actresses who are going to celebrate their first Karva Chauth this year. Keep reading…

Bollywood Celebs Who Will Celebrate Their First Karwa Chauth

Here we shared the names of the actresses who will celebrate Karva Chauth for the first time this year and these Bollywood celebrities have also mentioned the details and confirmed it on their social media accounts.

Parineeti Chopra: Parineeti Chopra got married to Raghav Chadha in 2023 and the couple had an intimate destination wedding in Udaipur which took place on 24 September 2023 at The Leela Palace.

Kiara Advani: Kiara Advani and her partner Sidharth Malhotra also going to celebrate thier first Karva Chauth. This couple tied the knot on 7 February 2023 in a  private wedding ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer with only family members and close industry friends in attendance.

Swara Bhaskar: She got married to politician Fahad Ahmad on 16 February 2023 and the couple had a court marriage. The couple hosted a wedding reception in Delhi and they had another wedding reception in March, hosted by Fahad’s family.

Athiya Shetty: Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot on 23 January 2023 at the Kandala farmhouse of Sunil Shetty. Their marriage was highlighted a lot on social media and the couple is also going to celebrate thier first Karva Chauth.

Sreejita De: Sreejita De is one of the BiggBoss alumnae and she tied the knot with Michael Blohm-Pape in his home country Germany. She married her boyfriend, Michael who was officiated in a stunning chapel.

Masaba Gupta: She was married to actor Satyadeep Mishra on 27 January and the couple will celebrate their first Karva Chauth.

Maanvi Gagroo: Maanvi Gagroo is an Indian actress and she married actor Kumar Varun on 23 February 2023. She opted for a red embroidered saree with a matching veil for the wedding ceremony and the couple will also celebrate the festival for the first time.

Karan Deol: He is an Indian actor and the son of Sunny Deol. Karan tied the knot with Drisha Acharya on 18 June 2023 at Taj Lands End and the couple also going to celebrate the festival for the first time.

Sonnalli Seygall: Sonalii Seygall got married to Ashesh L Sajnani on 7 June 2023 at a Gurdwara in Santa Cruz West. The couple is going to celebrate this festival for the first time and this news is gathering huge headlines on the social media pages.

Alanna Pandey: Alanna is the cousin of Ananya Pandey and she got married to Ivor McCray on 16 March 2023 in Mumbai. She is also known as the daughter of Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Pandey. She is also going to celebrate her first Karva Chauth this year.

We have shared all the names of the Bollywood actresses who are going to celebrate thier first Karva Chauth this year. There are many posts and videos available on their social media account on which they confirm to celebrate this festival for the first time. We will update you after getting more details. Keep following dekhnews.com to get articles on exciting news topics.

