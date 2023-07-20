PHOTOS: Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth Welcome Baby Boy See First Pic From Hospital

Here we are sharing big and thrilling news with you that well-known Indian Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have been blessed with a first baby. The child of the Bollywood couple to a baby boy. Recently the news has come on the internet and went viral on social media platforms. Fans are very happy after hearing this news and they started pouring tributes to the celebrity couple. Now fans must be very curious to know about Ishita Dutta and her baby. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As we all know that it is a very special moment in their life. Since the news has come on the internet it circulated on social networking sites. Fans want to know the complete information about them. On the basis of the report, Indian actress Ishita Dutta gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 and currently, she is in the hospital. The whole family is overjoyed with the new addition. This news has been gaining huge attention from people as they are searching for the news on the internet. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth Welcome Baby Boy

Earlier this week, the Indian TV actress Ishita shared a selfie on Instagram expressing the challenges of the last month. As per the report, both Ishita and her baby boy are fine and healthy. A talented actress is expected to be discharged from the hospital on 21 July 2023. But, neither of the actors has shared any information about the new addition to their family. The news was shared by a media outlet and soon after fans and friends of the couple began congratulating them on the appearance of the baby. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot on 28 November 2017 after they fell in love during the shoot of a TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baaziager. The couples believe that welcoming their baby would mark the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in their lives. They both announced their pregnancy on March 31. Their fans and well-wishers have been wishing them.