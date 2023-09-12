Photos: Josh Duhamel and Wife Audra Mari Duhamel Expecting First Baby Together

Recently, a piece of attention-grabbing news has surfaced on the internet which has revealed that Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Marie are expecting their first child after a year of marriage. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news came on the internet, people started asking many questions related to this news. We have brought all the information related to this news for you. To read this news in detail, stay with us till the end of the article.

According to the information, Josh Duhamel and his model wife Audra Marie have given the news of their first child to their fans, due to which the fans have become very excited. Both the couples shared this news with their fans on their social media account i.e. Instagram, from which you can see that Mari has ultrasound pictures. But this does not end there because he also wrote a very cute caption on his post in which she said that his baby Duhamel is going to come into this world soon. As soon as this post came on Instagram, her fans showered her with lots of love and good wishes. The couple felt very happy seeing so much love from their fans.

Josh Duhamel and Wife Audra Mari Duhamel

As you all know very well Duhamel is the father of a 10-year-old child, Axl, from his ex-wife Fergie. A source has revealed that the ‘Safe Haven’ star loves children and always wants more children. He said that he has felt the same way since the time Axel was very small, as he is now feeling the joy of the arrival of his new baby. He said that he loves becoming a father. Mary Kay said that even before she married Josh, she thought that she would be the mother of his child and would also get to know Axl. Josh also talks about how he likes to spend time with Axl.

Duhamel and Mari started their relationship in 2019, and they also revealed that both of them are dating each other. After marriage, when Marie was in an interview, she said that she was very lucky that she had chosen Duhamel as her partner. Their fans love their pairing very much and want to see them together like this always. We congratulate Duhamel and Mari as they are about to take on a new responsibility by becoming parents. Keep checking back with us for more fascinating developments.