Headline

Photos of Bay Area Crash Show a Lexus Underneath a Box Truck, CCTV Video

2 hours ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating about the Images from the Bay Area crash depicting a Lexus positioned beneath a box truck. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Cal Fire posted pictures of a vehicle collision near Half Moon Bay on Highway 92 that occurred late Tuesday afternoon. The images shared on social media depict a Lexus sedan positioned beneath a overturned box truck. According to Cal Fire spokesperson Cecile Juliette, the agency was alerted to the collision on the 500 block of San Mateo Road (Highway 92) at Spanish Town, near Half Moon Bay, shortly before 4 p.m.

Bay Area crash

At the site, authorities discovered that the drivers managed to free themselves from their vehicles, and both sustained minor injuries, according to Juliette. There were no passengers in either vehicle. Juliette mentioned that the cause of the collision is currently unknown. Regarding the Lexus situated beneath the overturned truck, she remarked, “I don’t know how that happened.” Firefighters employed struts to secure the truck, preventing it from falling onto officials conducting an investigation. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is heading the investigation and indicated that in the preliminary investigation, there is no evidence suggesting that either driver was speeding.

Photos of Bay Area Crash Show a Lexus Underneath a Box Truck

Heather Enders, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, stated, “We are conducting a comprehensive investigation. The positive news is that, as of now, there are no significant reports of injuries.” Following the collision, the road was temporarily closed. In 2016, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recorded 37,461 fatalities in 34,436 fatal motor vehicle crashes, averaging 102 per day. For 2010, an estimated 5,419,000 crashes occurred, resulting in 30,296 fatalities, claiming 32,999 lives, and causing injuries to 2,239,000 individuals.

Approximately 2,000 children under 16 lose their lives annually in traffic collisions. Motor vehicle fatalities reported in the United States from 1899 to 2013 totaled 3,613,732. While the number of deaths and deaths relative to the total US population declined for much of the prior two decades, the trend reversed in 2015 and increased by 200% in 2016. From 1979 to 2005, the annual death rate decreased by 14.97%, and the deaths per capita declined by 35.46%. The 32,479 traffic fatalities in 2011 marked the lowest in 62 years, since 1949. U.S. government motor death statistics only include incidents on public roads, excluding parking lots, driveways, and private roads.

