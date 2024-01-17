Photos of Bay Area Crash Show a Lexus Underneath a Box Truck, CCTV Video

Good day, Today a news has come stating about the Images from the Bay Area crash depicting a Lexus positioned beneath a box truck. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Cal Fire posted pictures of a vehicle collision near Half Moon Bay on Highway 92 that occurred late Tuesday afternoon. The images shared on social media depict a Lexus sedan positioned beneath a overturned box truck. According to Cal Fire spokesperson Cecile Juliette, the agency was alerted to the collision on the 500 block of San Mateo Road (Highway 92) at Spanish Town, near Half Moon Bay, shortly before 4 p.m.

At the site, authorities discovered that the drivers managed to free themselves from their vehicles, and both sustained minor injuries, according to Juliette. There were no passengers in either vehicle. Juliette mentioned that the cause of the collision is currently unknown. Regarding the Lexus situated beneath the overturned truck, she remarked, “I don’t know how that happened.” Firefighters employed struts to secure the truck, preventing it from falling onto officials conducting an investigation. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is heading the investigation and indicated that in the preliminary investigation, there is no evidence suggesting that either driver was speeding.

