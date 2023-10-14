Photos: Rashmika Mandanna No Makeup Look Went Viral On Social Media, Images, Pics

Here, we are going to talk about Rashmika Mandanna whose name has been gathering a lot of attention on internet sites over the last few days. She is an Indian actress who made her name with her best performance in the films. She has a large number of fans around the world who are hitting search engines and raising questions about why she is getting attention on the internet. Recently, a picture was shared on the internet in which she was in her no-make-up look in Animal and it became a topic of discussion. Let us know more about her no-make-up look and also talk about herself in detail.

Lots of people are clicking online platforms to learn more about Rashmika’s no makeup look which was seen in her upcoming film Animal. She has shared the first video song of her film on her Instagram account. In this film, she and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen. She is mostly known as “the national crush” and it is not wrong to say that she is one of the most stunning actors. She generated a massive number of fans with her wonderful performances and is renowned for her stunning grin. Swipe up this page and continue your reading.

Rashmika Mandanna No Makeup Look

She has just shared a video of the first song “Hua Main” from her upcoming film. In this video, she appeared with her no-makeup look and it went viral. She didn’t apply any kind of makeup but she was successful in stealing the show with her beauty. The scenes in this song highlight how the couple has the s*xiest chemistry and how the actress looks stunning with little to no makeup on. In this viral video, she looks like “Srivalli”, her role in the film “Pushpa: The Rise”. She will again seen with her no makeup in the upcoming film “Pushpa 2: The Rule.”

If we talk about Rashmika, She is an Indian actress who works in Telegu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi films. She was born on 5 April 1996 in Virajpet, Karnataka, India and she belongs to a Kodava family. She studied at M.S. Ramaiah College. She is also mostly known for her beauty. Her name is running in the trends of the internet after coming out of her video song in which she was seen without makeup. But, she was so much beautiful in her no-make-up look. Her upcoming film will also receive a lot of love from the fans and audience. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles.