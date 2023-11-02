Headline

PHOTOS: Vijay Mallya’s Son Sidhartha Gets Engaged to Girlfriend at Halloween Party

18 mins ago
by Ricky Maurya

Vijay’s son, Siddharth, has proposed to his girlfriend, Jasmine on the occasion of Halloween 2023, in a heartfelt and one-of-a-kind moment that has been met with immense love and support from their fans and social media accounts. The couple has now announced that they are engaged and look forward to the future together. Continue to know more about this scene. Siddharth Mallya is an Indian actor and model. He was born in L.A. and grew up in London and the United Arab Emirates. His dad Vijay Mallya is the ex-chairman of the Indian conglomerate UB Group, which is mainly in the alcoholic drinks industry.

Vijay Mallya's Son Sidhartha Gets Engaged

Siddharth went to school in London at Wellington College and Queen Mary University and then went on to study at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. After graduating from drama school, he started acting as a model and model. He has worked in a bunch of movies and TV shows, including the romantic comedy Brahman Naman. He also had an online video show and worked as a brand manager for Guinness. On November 1, Vijay Mallya’s son Siddhartha shared a series of pictures on his Instagram account, in which he and his girlfriend, Jasmine, were seen proposing to each other.

Vijay Mallya’s Son Sidhartha Gets Engaged to Girlfriend

In one of the images, the father-to-be was wearing a pumpkin outfit, while his girlfriend was wearing a witch dress, and the second image featured the couple posing together while Jasmine was wearing an engagement ring. Siddhartha wrote in the caption of the images, expressing his love and enthusiasm for the future together. “I guess you are stuck with me forever,” he wrote. “I love you my puppet, @jassofiaa.” Keep reading to get more information related to this lovely proposal.

After Siddhartha posted the pics on his Instagram, lots of celebs came to congratulate the newly engaged couple, including Sussanne Khan and Arpita Sharma. Isabelle Kaif, Anusha Dandekar, and many more. Jasmine also shared some pics from the Halloween party and announced her engagement. She wrote that October had its ups and downs, but nothing could compare to the best day of her life. “I am so grateful for all the people who helped me make this day the best it could be,” she wrote. “Thank you for making this day so special.” From the post, it looks like Siddhartha got engaged to his girl in California. Stay tuned to our website for any further news updates.

