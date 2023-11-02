Piyush Pal Death Reason? Young Filmmaker Bleeds On Road After Crash, CCTV Video

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that In Delhi, a young filmmaker suffers a road accident and is left injured on the road, enduring a robbery even as assistance arrives belatedly. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In Delhi, a young filmmaker suffers a road accident and is left injured on the road, enduring a robbery even as assistance arrives belatedly. For approximately 30 minutes, a 30-year-old filmmaker, Piyush Pal, was left injured and bleeding on a bustling street in South Delhi following a collision with another motorcycle.

Shockingly, onlookers and passersby recorded videos and took selfies while his life hung in the balance. Despite suffering severe head and facial injuries, Piyush Pal was denied a fighting chance due to the sadly common absence of empathy among Delhi residents in such circumstances. Adding to the distress, Pal’s laptop and mobile were stolen. The accident occurred on the Outer Ring Road, specifically in the lane leading from the IIT crossing to Nehru Place, as per the time stamp on the CCTV footage obtained from a nearby petrol pump in Panchsheel Enclave. This section of the road experiences a continuous flow of traffic throughout the day.

Piyush Pal Death Reason?

However, it was only after about 30 minutes that Pankaj Jain and a few others decided to investigate the cause of the commotion. Jain informed, “He had already lost a significant amount of blood, and individuals who had been present at the scene mentioned that he had been there for approximately half an hour. I approached two or three other individuals to help me lift him.” They placed him in an autorickshaw and transported him to a nearby clinic that lacked the necessary facilities to address his condition. Subsequently, they hurried him to PSRI Multispeciality Hospital on Press Enclave Marg, which was approximately 4 kilometers away, despite the dense traffic. Piyush Pal eventually received medical assistance around 11pm, but the delay could have had serious consequences.