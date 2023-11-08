PJ Smith Cause of Death? Wrestling Coach PJ Smith Passed Away, Family, Wiki-Bio

Here, we will share all the details of PJ Smith’s death who passed away recently and his name is running in the trends of the internet sites. Johnson, who took over the post of assistant coach for the Braves when Smith retired in 2006, has served as head coach since 2011. His death is a great loss for the wrestling community and heartbreaking news for his family, friends and loved ones. Many are hitting the search engine platforms to get more details related to his death, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to his death.

As per the exclusive sources, PJ Smith’s death news was annouced officially and it shocked the wrestling community. He took his last breath on Monday 6 November 2023. The details about his death are limited and not all the details have been shared yet. He has been serving as the head coach since 2011. He was a dedicated individual who taught many local children to swim through the UNCP Swimming School, which he managed during the summer months. He provides job opportunities and recruits individuals from the wrestling program to assist on campus. He played an important role in the lives of many people to achieve lifeguard certification.

PJ Smith Cause of Death?

Presently, no details have been shared related to his death and the exact circumstances surrounding his death is not revealed yet. Many community members including “UNCP wrestling, UNC Pembroke, Robeson County, North Carolina, the wrestling community nationally are expressing thier sadness for his loss and sharing their condolences for his loss. Johnson was one of his close friends who also shared his death new with a great heart. Johnson knows Smith for around 25 years and they were close friends. He always helped other and he had a warm heart. Many are expressing their sorrows and he will be missed by his loved ones.

Social media is flooded with tributes and it is a painful moment for his family members. He died on 6 November 2023 but the cause of his death is not announced publicly. He passed away recently and suddenly, so the excat details related to his death is not shared yet. His family will share the details of his funeral later the day. We have shared all the details above in this article. Many are supporting her family by sharing condolence and our prayers with his family. We will update our article after getting more details related to this incident. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles.