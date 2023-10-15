Plainfield Stabbing: 8-year-old boy Killed, Woman Injured After Stabbing

In today’s article, we are going to share with you an incident that will shock you. Recent news has revealed that two children were injured in a stabbing incident. Yes, you heard it right. This news is going viral rapidly as soon as it comes on the internet, not only this, this news has also attracted a lot of attention from the people. Even after hearing this news, people also asked many questions like when did this accident happen. Who carried out this accident? Have the police caught the person who carried out this accident and many more questions? Keeping all these things in mind, we have collected all the information related to this news for you. If you also want to know about this news, then stay with us till the end of the article.

According to current reports, it is being told that this accident happened on Saturday morning at 11:40 am in the 16200 block of Lincoln Highway, Plainfield. A woman and her child died in this incident. While giving information about this incident to the police, the woman said that her landlord had attacked her with a knife. After which the woman said that she ran towards the bathroom and tried to fight for protection.

8-year-old boy Killed, Woman Injured After Stabbing

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the home to handle the scene. The police started their investigation into this incident and after the investigation, the police told the public in their statement that in this incident, a 32-year-old woman got injured due to a knife attack and her 8-year-old child was killed. Police said that the condition of the woman was critical as she had deep stab wounds on her chest, torso, and arms. The woman was taken to the nearest hospital where she is undergoing media treatment.

The police have sealed the incident site while still continuing their investigation into the incident. The police are busy finding out why the landlord did this. However, the mother and the community regret the child's death as a guiltless 8-year-old child became a victim of this incident. After this incident, the people of the community are demanding that the victims should get justice and the culprit should be punished.