Plane Crashes into Two-story Texas Home Through Roof, Latest News Updates

Here we are sharing big and shocking news with you that a plane carrying three people crashed into the roof of a house. This tragic accident happened in Georgetown, Texas, on 23 July 2023, Sunday afternoon. Recently the news has come on the internet circulated on social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines because no one thought that it would happen. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now people are very curious to know about the whole information about the whole information. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Since the news has come on the internet it is a hot topic of discussion. Many people are very shocked when they heard this news. This news has been making a headline as now people are very curious to know the complete information about the news. On the basis of the report, the two-story house was empty at the time of the collision, which took place only before noon in the 500 block of Northwood Drive, which is close to Georgetown Executive Airport. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Plane Crashes into Two-story Texas Home

It is a good thing that the house was empty when this tragic incident took place as no one was hurt due to the fact that the house was empty. All three people who were on board the plane at the time of the accident have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment. This case has been investigated by the Georgetown Fire Department. The GFD declared on Facebook that we have been presently working on a plane crash on the 500-block of North Wood Drive. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so read the complete article till the end.

the Georgetown Fire Department also said that The National Transportation Safety Board will begin its examination this afternoon. Crews will remain on the scene to help. They alerted citizens to avoid the area amid the investigation. Since the news went out on the internet many people are very shocked and this news has been accumulating attention from the people. Here we have shared all the information which we had. If we will get any information about the news then we will update you as soon as possible. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.