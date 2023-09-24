Plant City Accident: At least Two Children Among the 5 killed when train Hit SUV

Sheriff: At least 2 children among the 5 killed when train hit SUV in Plant City. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister addressed the press shortly after 10:30 p.m. on a tragic incident in Plant City that occurred earlier in the evening, resulting in the serious injury of two individuals and the loss of five lives in a collision between a train and an SUV. According to Chronister, a witness observed the SUV entering the crossing as the train approached and sounded its horn in an attempt to warn the driver. The impact of the train caused the SUV to be flung into the air, flipping several times before coming to rest at a distance from the crossing.

Tragically, the five victims lost their lives in the collision and were ejected from the vehicle during the incident. It is believed that among those who perished, three were females, and two were males, with at least two of them being children. Sheriff Chronister expressed the profound sorrow felt by the community, stating, “Tonight, I think Hillsborough County lost one of its families.”

Plant City Accident

Two males who were injured in the crash, the driver and front passenger, had to be extricated from the SUV using the jaws of life. They were transported to Lakeland Regional Hospital, where their conditions were reported as serious and critical. The group was apparently en route to a nearby birthday celebration when the tragic collision occurred, as revealed by Chronister. He further conveyed, “We are all visibly shaken. We are all rattled at our core tonight after witnessing what happened tonight.” Additional details regarding the incident were not immediately available, and the situation is ongoing, with updates to follow as more information emerges.



