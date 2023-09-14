Plymouth Highway 55 Crash: Woman killed in 3-vehicle Accident CCTV Video Footage

In the three-vehicle collision on Tuesday afternoon in Plymouth resulting, one driver has lost their life. Good Day Readers. A series of crashes in Minnesota resulted in a tragic loss of one drivers life while others received serious injuries. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Following a three-vehicle collision on Tuesday afternoon in Plymouth, one driver has tragically lost their life, while another driver is currently in custody.





According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 2:22 p.m., a pickup truck and a sedan were traveling eastbound on Highway 55 when they both collided with an SUV traveling northbound on Industrial Park Boulevard. In the collision, the SUV’s driver, identified as 68-year-old Catherine Regina Caron from Plymouth, tragically lost her life. The sedan’s driver, a 49-year-old resident from Hopkins, sustained injuries but is expected to recover. Fortunately, the driver of the pickup truck, a 73-year-old man from Corcoran, emerged from the incident unharmed.

Plymouth Highway 55 Crash

The state patrol has taken a driver into custody on suspicion of engaging in criminal vehicular operation. The investigation into the crash is ongoing. As reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the projected number of fatalities resulting from motor vehicle traffic accidents in the United States in 2021 amounted to 42,915. This figure marked an increase of approximately 10.5% when compared to the 38,824 recorded fatalities in 2020. In the state of Minnesota, fatal accidents saw a notable surge, rising by nearly 27% from 2020 to 2021. In 2020, there were an estimated 394 fatal crashes, while in 2021, this number increased to 500.



An April 2022 report from the NHTSA noted, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, there were significant spikes in fatalities and the fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled (VMT) in 2020.” The trend of increased fatalities continued into 2021, although the degree of increase notably diminished from June to December. Additionally, the trend of an increased fatality rate per 100 million VMT persisted into the first quarter of 2021, but during the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2021, the fatality rate decreased compared to 2020.



Reports from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety support the concerning trend of increased road fatalities in the state over the past two years. In 2021, the number of individuals who lost their lives due to not wearing a seatbelt rose for the second consecutive year. In 2021, there were 108 fatalities among individuals who were not wearing seatbelts on Minnesota roads, marking a three-person increase from 2020. These numbers represent a significant 48% rise from 2019 when there were only 73 unbelted fatalities.



Among the unbelted fatalities in 2021:



– 38 were individuals aged 25 to 39, the highest since 2021 (36).

– According to the Office of Traffic Safety (OTS), 77% of those who tragically lost their lives due to not wearing seatbelts were in areas outside the seven-county metro region.



From the beginning of the year through May 15, there have been 27 unbelted traffic fatalities statewide, which is 27% lower compared to the same period last year when there were 37. From May 23 to June 5, drivers in Minnesota can expect to see increased patrols as part of the nationwide “Click It or Ticket” campaign. The State Patrol plans to conduct additional high-intensity patrols throughout the summer and into mid-September to combat dangerous driving behaviors.