Poco F5 5G Launched in India Specs Colour Options, Key Specifications and More

The good news is coming for Smartphone lovers. Poco F5 5G is going to launch. This is very good news for Poco smartphone lovers. This news is going viral on social media. This smartphone is launching soon in India as well as in other countries. This news is circulating on the web. People are very excited to buy this phone and also they want to know the price and features information. Poco F5 5G series is launching globally. People have many quarries regarding this news. If you are finding the price of this smartphone and this phone feature information so read the full article till the end. To know the launching date of this smartphone so read the full article.

If we talk about the launching date of Poco F5 5G series is launching globally on May 9, 2023. According to the sources Poco F5 5G is also launching in India on the same day on May 9, 2023. In this new model, you can find Poco F5 Pro 5G and Poco F5 5G variant. There are many quarries coming from people regarding phone design and specification. On this topic Poco community already confirmed. Now, people can see various color options and also can see cool designs.

Poco F5 5G Launched in India

According to the sources, in an interview with Rajiv Makhni Poco’s India head, Himanshu Tandon announced all the information about the Poco F5 5G smartphone and he also revealed the date of launching this phone. The launching date is scheduled on May 9, 2023, around 5:30 p.m. Smartphone lovers can buy this phone from the social media app Flipkart. This smartphone is featured in Carbon Black and Snowstorm White colorways. The total RAM of this smartphone is 8GB. Further, this smartphone’s internal storage is 256GB. As per reports, the snapdragon revealed the information for the upcoming Poco F5 5G. This smartphone is featured the new snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 5G chipset.

You will find many excellent features in this smartphone. Further, you will also find at the back of the phone’s camera it is created a turbine-like design that looks cool vibe. It has a 64-megapixel sensor. If we talk about the size of this new smartphone Poco F5 5G is likely marked as a 6.67-inch Full-HD+(2400*1080 pixels), while the front camera of this smartphone is created with a 16-megapixel sensor and the battery power is 5,000mAh. You can charge this smartphone with 67W fast charging support. This phone will be available on Flipkart. In starting you can also get a discount. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update eon the same site.