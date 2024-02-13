Poco X6 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage and More

Today’s article is going to be very interesting and relevant for you because today we are going to talk with you about the Poco X6 5G phone. Yes, you heard it right. Recently it has been revealed that Poco X6 5G has been launched in the market and people have increased their interest to know about this phone. Everyone is desperate to know what new features the Poco X6 5G phone has. What is the price of this phone and can this phone compete with other phones after coming into the market and many other questions. However, we have collected with you every clear information related to this phone. If you also want to know in depth about the Poco X6 5G phone, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

Let’s start with the exterior features of the phone. The phone has been designed keeping in mind the carefree usage of the users. In this phone, you get a display of 6.67 inches and you will be able to enjoy movies and games with the help of this display. The front camera of this phone is 6-megapixel, and on the other hand, the rear camera is 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel. With such great camera quality, you can comfortably enjoy stunning photos and video calling.

Poco X6 5G Launched in India

Now coming to the important step of the phone, how much storage has this phone company given to its users in the Poco X6 5G phone? According to the information, we have come to know that you are going to get this phone with 8GB, 12GB RAM, 256GB, and 512GB storage. With this much phone storage, you will no longer have to deal with phone hanging problems. Talking about the battery pack, the battery capacity of this phone is 5100mAh.

Overall, this phone can become the best choice for people because this phone has every feature according to the users. You might also be wondering what the price of the Poco X6 5G phone is going to be with such amazing and fully confirmed features. While answering your question, let us tell you that the company has kept the market price of the Poco X6 5G phone at Rs 21,999, but if you buy the upper model of this phone, then you will get this phone for Rs 24,999. The article ends here with complete information about the Poco X6 5G phone. Keep in touch with us for more latest updates.