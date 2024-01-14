CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Poco X6, Poco X6 Pro Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 19,999 Specs and Features

9 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Poco has unveiled the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro in India, with prices kicking off at Rs 19,999. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The newly introduced X6 series by Poco in India comprises the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro. Despite sharing similar specifications, these phones feature distinct processors. Today, Poco introduced its newest X6 series, featuring two models: the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro. Despite sharing similar specs, they are equipped with distinct processors—the Poco X6 Pro utilizes the Dimensity 8300 Ultra, while the Poco X6 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. Both phones come with Android 14 out of the box, running on HyperOS. Notably, HyperOS is pre-installed, eliminating the need for an OTA update upon purchase.

Poco X6, Poco X6 Pro Launched

The Poco X6 Pro is available in two variants: one with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage priced at Rs 26,999, and another with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 24,999. As for the Poco X6, it comes in three variants: the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant at Rs 19,999, the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant at Rs 21,999, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB variant at Rs 22,999. The Poco X6 Pro offers an impressive set of features, including a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels and a pixel density of 446 PPI. Boasting a 94.27% screen-to-body ratio (AA/CG) and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, it delivers an immersive viewing experience. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and supporting Dolby Vision, the display ensures vibrant and lifelike colors with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and 68 billion+ color depth. The contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1 and a brightness of 500nit (typ), Global Brightness: 1200nits, Peak Brightness: 1800nits make the screen clear even in bright sunlight.

Poco X6, Poco X6 Pro Launched in India

The display also incorporates PWM dimming with a 1920Hz high frequency and 16000-level automatic brightness adjustment. The Poco X6 Pro showcases an elegant design and is available in three colors: Grey, Black, and Leather POCO Yellow. With slim bezels measuring 1.3mm (left, right), 1.35mm (top), and 2.27mm (bottom), the phone has dimensions of 160.45mm length, 74.34mm width, and a thickness of 8.25mm (Other variants)/8.35mm (vegan Leather). It weighs 186g (other variant)/190g (vegan leather). Equipped with a triple rear camera setup, the Poco X6 Pro features a 64 MP OIS sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP macro lens.

The camera offers various functionalities, including 2x in-sensor lossless zoom, night mode, documents mode, portrait mode with beautify, depth control & filters – 12, AI camera, timed burst, tilt-shift, pro mode, panorama, macro, voice shutter, assist cam, long exposure, and HEIF format. Video capabilities include dual video, 12 video filters, bokeh, video macro mode (720p at 30fps), time-lapse mode, steady video – 1080p at 30fps, short film – 6 templates, teleprompter, HDR: 4K 30fps, 720 30fps, 1080 30fps, 4K 24fps, 4K 30fps, 720 30fps, 1080 60fps, and HDR video recording.

