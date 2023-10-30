Headline

Pokimane Weighs in On Rosanna Pansino and MrBeast Controversy Explained!

45 mins ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

Pokimane’s name has been gathering huge attention on the internet for the last few days and it is also coming out that she is involved in the controversy on Rosanna Pansino and MrBeast. Pokimane is a Moroccan and Canadian social media personality mostly known as a Twitch streamer and Youtuber. Rosana is an American actress, author, and well-known as Youtuber. James Stephen, most popular as MrBeast, is an American YouTuber who gained a lot of popularity for his videos. The trio carries a large number of fans on their social media platforms accounts and they have been involved in a controversy. Keep continuing your reading to know more about this topic in this article.

Pokimane Weighs in On Rosanna Pansino

As per the sources, Pokimane hits out at Rosanna and MrBeast controversy and she commented “I wish he affirmed your feelings a bit more”. Rosanna said that MrBeast edited her from Creator Games 3 and she accused him. Then, Pokimane commented on MisterBeast’s treatment of Rosanna Pansino which went viral and became a topic of discussion. However, many social media users also began supporting Pansino when she accused MrBeast, and Pokimane has spoken and shared her thoughts on the topic. Swipe your this page and continue your reading.

Pokimane Weighs in On Rosanna Pansino and MrBeast

Rosanna Pansino’s accusation got a lot of attention from streamers. She allegedly accused MrBeast and her remark left the netizens and supporters divided as they don’t know what happened. Many are hitting the search engien to know exactly what happened between them. She also shared that she finished third and was ultimately kicked off the TRISH Podcast, she also said that winner Zach King had cheated to win. She also appeared on another broadcast with Ethan and Hila Klein after her assertions.

Following this accusation, MrBeast called Pansino when he realized that she wanted to communicate with him and sort things out through messages. Pokimane appeared to support Pansino, as she said, “I wish he would validate your feelings a little bit more.” However, in simple words, Pokimane expresses her support for Pancino while expressing her wish that MisterBeast will come forward and reveal all his secrets. Now, Zach is also involved in this controversy and this topic is rapidly circulating on social media pages. Currently, Zach King and MisterBeast have not yet issued any public comments, thus no further information has been given from Pansino’s allegation. Our sources are on the way to fetch all the details about this controversy. We will update our article soon.

