Police Issue Warning After Major Car Crash in Sydney’s South-West, Latest News

Following a terrifying collision that left a woman and three children trapped in their SUV, they were swiftly transported to the hospital. Police disclosed a startling new detail related to the incident. The driver of a car involved in a collision with another vehicle in Sydney's southwest, resulting in severe injuries to a woman and three children, is alleged to have been traveling at 140km/h, as stated by the police. At around 2 am on Saturday, a sedan and an SUV collided at the intersection of Milperra Road and Cooraban Road in Milperra, leading to the hospitalization of seven individuals.

The SUV occupants, including three children aged 10, 14, and 15, along with a woman in her 40s, were trapped and had to be extracted by Fire Rescue NSW. On Sunday afternoon, authorities claimed that the sedan driver was observed by officers traveling at 140km/h in a posted 70km/h zone. The police statement mentioned that officers activated lights and sirens just as the sedan collided with a 4WD. Paramedics responded to a “high-speed crash” at the intersection, swiftly transporting the SUV occupants to Westmead hospitals with serious injuries.

Police Issue Warning After Major Car Crash

The 18-year-old male driver of the sedan was brought to Liverpool Hospital under police guard for mandatory testing, while his two 18-year-old male passengers were taken to Liverpool Hospital with minor injuries. Although the injuries sustained by the woman and children are deemed serious, they are not deemed life-threatening, as per police statements. Photographs taken at the scene on Saturday afternoon depict piles of debris mingled with what seems to be clothing and miscellaneous items. Nearby, scattered shards of glass and metal, including a plastic green P-plate, were visible.

A crime scene has been established, and investigations are currently underway. Authorities encourage anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact the police. Officers, accompanied by police dogs, combed through the bushland near Cabramatta Creek at Magee Street and Maxwells Avenue in search of the remaining occupants of the car. No additional injuries or involvement of other vehicles were reported, according to the police. McFadden mentioned that authorities were in the process of identifying the victims, noting that the recently sold used car had changed ownership.