Police Search For Vehicle That Caused Crash Injuring Six People, Latest News

The Virginia State Police is looking for a vehicle that is responsible for injuring six people. As per the details, in a fatal tw0-vehicle crash six people were injured. The incident happened on Monday in Orange County. The Virginia State Police said that a vehicle left the six people injured in the accident place. The police are taking the help of social media. Everyone is hoping that social media can help locate the identified vehicle. The police started a search for the vehicle that caused the crash. Stay tuned for more information.

According to the sources, the fatal crash happened on Monday, March 4, 2024, around 5:50 AM on Constitution Highway. The initial reports, confirm that it is a two-vehicle crash. The Virginia State Police is actively working to locate the identifying vehicle. The crash news has gone viral on the internet and becoming the most discussed topic. Social media also plays a key role in locating the identifying vehicle. The crash news made the headlines and generated massive controversy. As per the Virginia State Police, an unidentified was traveling west on Constituion Highway. The police have not yet confirmed the identification of the unknown vehicle. Learn more in the next section.

Police Search For Vehicle That Caused Crash

The unidentified vehicle was trying to cross another vehicle which was going to take a turn. The unknown vehicle was used to cross the eastbound lane. On the other side, the Ford Ranger was traveling to the east but due to the unidentified vehicle, the Ford turned to un right side of the road. Later, the Ford was hit with a Ram Utility van, said police. The Ford was heavily collided with a Ram utility van. The Ford was driven by a 23-year-old man who is a resident of Orange County. Scroll down the page.

The 23-year-old man was driving without wearing a seatbelt. The man was rescued from the crash. He was stuffed from the injuries and later rushed to UVA Medical Center hospital for the injuries treatment. In addition, a 20-year-old woman was also traveling in the Ford. She was also injured and shifted to Mary Washington Hospital for further injury treatment. The woman passage was also traveling without wearing the car seatbelt. The 41-year-old man was driving the Ram utility van in which three other passengers were also traveling. The 41-year-old man is a resident of Fredericksburg. The people who were traveling in Ram received only minor injuries and they also shifted to Marsh Washington Hospital for the treatment. The investigation is still ongoing to locate the identifying vehicle.