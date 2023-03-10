Polito Vega Cause of Death? ‘El Rey de la Radio’ on La Mega 97.9, Passed Away at 84

Recently the news has come on the Internet that Well-known La Mega 97.9 Radio Icon Polito Vega has passed away. He was the man who ruled Spanish language music radio in New York City for de on La Mega 97.9. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 84 on Thursday. His close ones have been grieving his death. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain and now they are very curious to know about Polito Vega and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Polito Vega was a legendary figure in the radio industry who was known as El Rey de la Radio. He was the defining figure of New York City Spanish radio for five decades, including more than 20 years at the top-rated La Mega. He was also a very famous host who hosted Fiesta Time, an hour-and-a-half show on WEVD and after on WBNX. He was a very talented person who achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the new.

Polito Vega Cause of Death?

Polito Vega is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday, 9 March 2023 when he was 84 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by his station. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, his cause of death has been not disclosed by his family and friends but it is believed that he died due to natural causes. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Polito Vega was born on 3 August 1938 in La Playa de Ponce, Puerto Rico, and he moved to New York City in 1959. At the age of 17, he began his career when he entered a local Puerto Rican station as an announcer. He was one of the best radio DJs. Since his passing news came on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.