Polmont Katie Allan Hit And Run Case: Linda And Father Stuart Allan Explained!

Recently, a news came out related to Polmont Katie Allan Hit And Run Case and this news went viral. The deaths of Katie Allan and William Lindsay are getting so much attention on the internet and social media pages. Their death news is creating a great buzz and rapidly circulating on various social media platforms. It is shared that Katie died at the age of 21 years and Willam died at the age of 16 years. Let us know what happened to them, the cause of their death, and more information related to thier demise in this article, so read continuously.

Thier death news is now getting so much popularity and running on the top of the internet sites. According to the reports, both of them died from committing suicide which happened in the beginning months of 2018 at Polmont Young Offenders Institution. The case of their death is still ongoing and after a long wait of five years, it is determined that the announcement of the inquiry is expected later this week. Her family member and loved ones expressed their frustration over the prolonged delay in answers. Swipe up to know more about this incident in this article.

Polmont Katie Allan Hit And Run Case

It is shared that Katie committed suicide while serving a sentence for a hit-and-run incident when she was intoxicated condition. Both of them committed suicide in Scottish prisons and the Scottish government initiated a review into handling deaths in jail following these death incidents in jail. If we talk about the Polmont Katie Allan Hit And Run Case then it happened in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire. In this incident, a 15-year-old young runner was knocked down by a drunk driver named Allan who ran away from the incident after hitting. The 15-year-old victim got a major injury to her head and fall into unconscious condition.

Later Katie Allan was detained and sentenced to 16 months in jail in March. She was a geography student at Glasgow University but some time later after being sentenced to jail, she was discovered dead at Polmont Prison near Falkirk. Now her death news is again getting attention and attracting the interest of many people. Her parents Mother Linda And Father Stuart Allan expressed their sadness for her demise and observed the fourth anniversary of her untimely death. Lots of people also shared their condolences for her loss and supported her family during this painful time period.