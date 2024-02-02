Poonam Pandey Death Reason? Model-Actor Poonam Pandey Dies Of Cervical Cancer At 32

Good day, Today a news has come stating about the health update of Poonam Pandey. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. At the age of 32, model-actor Poonam Pandey succumbs to cervical cancer, as announced by her team. Today, it was announced by her manager that Poonam Pandey, a model and reality TV star, has passed away at the age of 32 after bravely battling cervical cancer. The news has stirred shock and disbelief among fans. Poonam, last seen on the reality show Lock Upp, succumbed to the illness this morning, leaving the entertainment industry in mourning, as stated by her manager Nikita Sharma. Ms. Sharma acknowledged Poonam Pandey’s remarkable resilience amid health challenges, emphasizing the crucial importance of increased awareness and proactive measures against preventable diseases like Cervical Cancer.

Media manager Parul Chawla, initially reported to have confirmed Poonam’s death, later clarified that Poonam’s sister had provided information about her sudden demise. Ms. Chawla mentioned awaiting further details from the family to issue an official statement. The news broke this morning when Poonam’s team shared the unfortunate update on her official Instagram page, expressing deep sadness over losing her to cervical cancer.

Poonam Pandey Death Reason?

The statement requested privacy during this time of grief, reflecting on the love and kindness she shared with everyone she encountered. Rising to prominence, Poonam Pandey gained widespread recognition after posting a video message before the 2011 Cricket World Cup final, where she pledged to strip if team India emerged victorious. Over time, she amassed a substantial following on social media through her controversial remarks and frequently appeared in daring videos. In 2022, she captured significant attention with her participation in the reality show Lock Upp, led by Kangana Ranaut.

Additionally, Poonam ventured into acting, taking on roles in several films. Poonam Pandey, a renowned model, gained immense popularity when she made a bold promise in a video before the 2011 Cricket World Cup final, vowing to strip if India emerged victorious. This audacious claim marked her initial rise to fame across various social media platforms. Subsequently, another incident that stirred attention was the leakage of a bathroom video featuring the actress. In this viral clip, Pandey was observed dancing while showering. The video, later blocked by YouTube, left many in astonishment.