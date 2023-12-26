CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Pope County Crash: Glenwood Woman, 57, Dies in Highway 55 Head-on Crash

by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a 57-year-old woman from Glenwood loses her life in a head-on collision on Highway 55 in Pope County. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. On Sunday evening, a head-on collision occurred between a 2003 Honda Pilot and a 2010 Toyota Yaris on Highway 55 in Chippewa Falls Township, Pope County. Tragically, a two-vehicle, head-on collision on Highway 55 in Chippewa Falls Township, Pope County, claimed the life of a 57-year-old woman from Glenwood at 7:57 p.m. on Sunday. The Minnesota State Patrol will release the victim’s identity on Monday night. The incident involved a 2003 Honda Pilot, driven by 18-year-old Preston Koscheyev Linder of Willmar, heading eastbound on Highway 55.

Simultaneously, a 2010 Toyota Yaris was traveling westbound on the same highway. The collision occurred at mile marker 77 in Chippewa Falls Township. In 2021, 40 percent of motor vehicle crash fatalities nationwide took place in rural areas. Vermont, South Dakota, and Wyoming had the highest percentage of crash deaths occurring on rural roads, with figures of 92 percent, 82 percent, and 78 percent, respectively. Conversely, Massachusetts, Maryland, and New Jersey had the lowest percentages, with 6 percent, 7 percent, and 9 percent, respectively.

The District of Columbia reported zero crash deaths in rural areas, as its entire area is classified as urban. Based on daytime observational surveys, the nationwide seat belt usage rate among front seat passenger vehicle occupants in 2021 stood at 90 percent. California demonstrated the highest observed seat belt use for front seat occupants, reaching 97 percent, while New Hampshire recorded the lowest rate at 76 percent. The rates of restraint use among fatally injured motor vehicle occupants tend to be lower than the overall observed restraint use rate because unrestrained occupants face a higher likelihood of fatal injuries in a crash compared to restrained individuals.

This category includes occupants in child safety seats and those restrained by seat belts. In 2021, only 45 percent of fatally injured occupants were found to be restrained. Among fatally injured occupants, New York reported the highest restraint use percentage at 57 percent, whereas New Hampshire exhibited the lowest restraint use at just 19 percent.

