Popular English Actress Patsy Kensit Breaks Silence on Split From Patric Cassidy Explained

Patsy Kensit is a very popular English actress. She is basically known for her excellent acting skills. Currenlty, her name came into the internet controversy. Rumors are coming that Patsy Kensit and Patric Cassidy broke up. Her fans are shocked after hearing about her breakup. People are very eager to know her personal life information. In this article, we are going to talk about Patsy Kensit and her boyfriend. Her breakup news is circulating all around the internet like a wave. This article, helps you to learn about Patsy Kensit and Patric Cassidy’s personal life information. Keep reading the page. Let’s discuss it in detail.

Patsy Kensit is an English actress. She was the lead singer of the pop band Eighth Wonder in the 1980s. She was born on March 4, 1968. She started her acting career when she was a child. She worked in many famous films when she was a child. She gained huge popularity when she worked in a string of commercials for Birds Eye Frozen Peas. She has also two children. She was also nominated for the Young Artist Award for Best Juvenile Actress in a Motion Picture. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Patsy Kensit Breaks Silence on Split

Rumors are coming about Patsy Kensit and Patrick Cassidy that they broke up so let us tell you that it is true that both couples are parted away. They broke up with each other. The English actress Patsy Kesnite announced her break up from Patric Cassidy publicly. It is her fifth engagement. The actress surprisingly announced her separation from Patric Cassidy. She once again ended her 5th engagement. Her break-up news made a huge controversy on the internet. This news sent shockwaves through social media outlets. They broke up with each other last month. More information is mentioned below.

Further, the actress who is 55-year-old engaged last year to 56-year-old Patrick Cassidy who is a millionaire. Their love journey is very short. This breakup journey made a huge turn in both’s lives. Their breakup news made headlines on the internet. Patsy’s marriage journey was started in 1988. She married Dan Donovan and parted away in 1991. Her second marriage was in 1992 with Jim Kerr but their love journey was also too short. Their relationship ended in 1996. She entered a new phase of her love journey where she married Liam Gallagher in 1997 and parted away in 2000.

But her romantic journey did not end there she married Jeremy Healy in 2009 and parted away in 2010.