POT vs BAR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup FC Porto vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League

Hello football lovers, The UEFA Champions League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams FC Potro (POT) and the opponent team (BAR). This upcoming football match will begin at 12:30 am on Thursday 5 October 2023. This amazing match will be played at Estadio do Dragao located in Porto, Portugal. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you have reached the right site. Here, we will share all the details about this football match.

Both of the teams played well in the previous matches and received a lot of love for their game performance. In this tournament, both teams played one match and this upcoming match is the first head-to-head match of both teams. FC Porto has faced one win and ranked at the top of the points table. On the other side, Barcelona also faced the same and this team is ranked in 2nd place on the points table. Both of the teams will give their best until the end of this match and it makes this match more interesting for the fans, so watch and enjoy it.

POT vs BAR (FC Porto vs Barcelona) Match Details

Match: FC Porto vs Barcelona (POT vs BAR)

League: UEFA Champions League

Date: Thursday, 5th October 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

POT vs BAR Venue: Estadio do Dragao

POT vs BAR (FC Porto vs Barcelona) Starting 11

FC Porto (POT) Possible Starting 11 1.Diogo Meireles Costa, 2. Joao Mario Neto Lopes, 3. Wendell, 4. Fabio Cardoso, 5. David Carmo, 6. Romario Baro, 7. Eduardo Cossa, 8. Wanderson Galeno, 9. Stephen Eustaquio, 10. Alan Varela, 11. Mehdi Taremi

Barcelona (BAR) Possible Starting 11 1.Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 2. Alex Balde, 3. Andreas Christensen, 4. Jules Kounde, 5. Joao Cancelo, 6. Pablo Gavira, 7. Raphinha, 8. Ilkay Gundogan, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Lamine Yamal, 11. Joao Felix

At present, no player has been injured before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. The weather is completely clear on the day of the match and there is no possibility of rain. This amazing football match will be telecast live on FanCode. Currently, it is quite hard to predict which team will win in this upcoming match because both teams have similar game performances in this tournament. It is also being said that fans and spectators will enjoy this upcoming match a lot. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.