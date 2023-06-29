PPK Shankar Death Reason? Journalist-Actor PPK Shankar Passed Away at 78

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of PPR Shankar. It feels sad to share that a very-well known personality PPK Shankar is no more. His demise news left his family and companion in shock. Currently, this news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. This news is on the top of social media headlines. People are searching that how he died. What was his cause of death? Was he suffering from any serious illness? There are many questions are rasing after his death. If you want to know complete information regarding this news so continue with this page.

According to the sources, a very famous and well-known journalist and actor PPK Shankar passed away. He was only 78 years old at the time of his death. He was a very kind-natured person. He was a very respected person. He was mainly known among the people for his intelligence and for nature. Rory DeeReading and hearing the passing news can make anyone sad. But it become a daily part of the news as many people are dying these days due to many reasons. We all know that death is the only truth but still, we always denied to accept it and carry on living in an illusion world where nothing is permanent.

PPK Shankar Death Reason?

People are searching in massive quantities for his cause of death. So let us tell you that his health condition was not well for the past few months. He was taking the medication. He took his last breath at the house of his daughter near the Hospital. His treatment was ongoing at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital. He is mostly known for his roles as an actor, organizer, and journalist. He was very passionate about acting. He started acting at a young age.

Further, he always participated in his school functions. He also won many awards for his acting skills. He was part of the professional dramas and amateur. He was a very talented and skilled actor. He also lived in Mumbai for some time. He was a member of the cultural activities in Mumbai. He was also a secretary at the Mumbai Malayali Samajam. He was also part of the Calicut Times because he was also skilled a journalist. He also worked in various Tv shows and movies. He was father was a freedom fighter. His wife’s name is Shobha Shankar. This is a very difficult time for his family. May his soul rest in peace.