Pravaig Veer EV Test Car Crash Kills 4 at Rajaji Tiger Reserve, CCTV Video Footage

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a fatal crash involving a Pravaig Veer EV test car claims the lives of four individuals at Rajaji Tiger Reserve. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In a sorrowful event, a Pravaig Dynamics electric vehicle tragically crashed at the Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand, resulting in the loss of four lives. The incident occurred during a test run of the Pravaig Veer EV, where the driver, citing a tire burst, lost control. Among the casualties were two forest rangers. According to the driver’s statement, he was compelled by forest officials to overload the vehicle beyond its recommended seating capacity of 8 and to accelerate beyond planned parameters.

In response to the incident, Pravaig Dynamics issued an official statement on X: “We express profound sorrow over a tragic occurrence involving a vehicle undergoing a demonstration through our distributor. The incident took place during an authorized trial run in Rajaji National Park in collaboration with the Forest Department of Uttarakhand. Reports indicate that the accident, resulting from a tire burst and non-compliance with safety protocols, led to casualties. It’s important to note that there were no instances of fire or other safety-related incidents in the vehicle, which was involved in a high-speed side impact collision.” A trial electric vehicle accident in Uttarakhand’s Rajaji Tiger Reserve resulted in the tragic loss of two forest rangers, with a woman warden reported missing. Five other occupants sustained injuries and were subsequently hospitalized for treatment.

Pravaig Veer EV Test Car Crash Kills 4

During the trial of the all-terrain electric SUV, the driver asserts that he was coerced by forest officials to overload and accelerate. A footage captures the EV initially moving at a regular speed on a road stretch. The driver, presumably, is heard requesting someone to disembark from the car, expressing concern about potential risks in the event of a crash. Uttarakhand police filed an FIR on Wednesday regarding the accident involving the Pravaig Dynamics trial vehicle. However, the Bengaluru-based EV startup has requested the registration of a new FIR, claiming that the initial one, omitted crucial details. In a statement, the company highlighted that the FIR failed to acknowledge key facts, such as the trial being authorized by the forest department.



The statement also mentioned that forest department officials overloaded the trial EV and took it beyond the approved trial boundary. The driver, Ashbin Biju, a BE Mechanical Engineer, separately asserted that he was compelled by forest officials to overload and accelerate during the trial. Ashbin Biju, a BE Mechanical Engineer and the driver, independently asserted that he was compelled by forest officials to overload and accelerate during the trial. The statement also clarified that the initial trial on Monday morning, authorized by the Uttarakhand forest department, proceeded without any accident. However, during the second demonstration in the afternoon, forest officials allegedly insisted on accommodating nine individuals (a total of 10, including the driver), surpassing the seating capacity of eight (including the driver), as per the driver’s account.

The company emphasized that they obtained explicit permission from the state forest department for the test drive exclusively within the boundaries of Rajaji National Park. The granted permission did not authorize forest officials to exceed the approved capacity of our demonstration vehicles (set at 8 passengers). The statement emphasized that forest officials were not permitted to instruct our test driver to surpass speed limits. The forest personnel, some in uniform, not only compelled our test driver, Ashbin Biju (BE Mechanical), to breach the specified boundaries but also posed a danger by perching on the back bumper of our demonstration car, causing an overload and imbalance. The statement noted that these crucial details were omitted from the FIR. In line with the law and principles of natural justice, we request the Uttarakhand Police to file a fresh FIR incorporating all relevant facts, the statement concluded.