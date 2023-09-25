Prayag Raj Death Reason? Amar Akbar Anthony Writer Prayag Raj Passed Away at 88

We are going to share this death news with our great grief that Prayag Raj passed away at the age of 88 years and his death news is running on the top of the news channels. He was a Veteran screenwriter, writer, director, screenplay, actor, and dialogue writer. He was a great person in the film industry and now his passing news has saddened many of his loved ones. Many are mourning his loss and asking multiple questions on the internet such as what happened to him, the cause of his demise, and more about himself, so we made an article and shared all the details related to his death.

His death news was announced by his son, Aditya and he said that “Prayag Raj died on Saturday evening at his Bandra Residence.” He took his last breath on Saturday 23 September 2023 and he was 88 years old at the time of his passing. He died due to age-related issues and his son said that he had several ailments from eight to ten years like heart disease and age-related issues”. The circumstances surrounding his exact death are still unknown and there is not many details have been revealed. Swipe up this article to know more about himself.

Prayag Raj Death Reason?

He died peacefully at his residence in Bandra at about 4 p.m. and was suffering from many ailments, including heart disease, for eight to ten years. He was credited with more than 100 films and gathered a lot of attention for his work in films like ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, ‘Naseeb’ and ‘Coolie’. He began his career as a dialogue writer with Phool Bane Angaare in 1963 and went on to write dialogues for various films like Jhuk Gaya Aasman, Bhai Ho To Aisa, Roti, and Dharam Karam and it marked his debut as the screenplay for films. His career turned with the hit film of 1977 Amar Akbar Anthony.

He worked for around three decades and is always remembered by the film industry. His net worth is around $ 1.5 million and his last film as a writer was the unreleased "Zamanat". Social media is flooded with tributes and many popular personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and more are sharing thier condolences for his loss. His family shared that his funeral and final rites arrangement will performed on Sunday morning at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. Many are expressing their sorrows for his passing and giving tributes.