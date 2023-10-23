Headline

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Gets Emotional After Receiving Heartfelt Gift From Daughter Penelope.

8 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that Kourtney Kardashian, who is expecting, becomes emotional after receiving a touching gift from her daughter Penelope. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In the final trimester of her pregnancy, Kourtney Kardashian felt deeply moved when her 10-year-old daughter Penelope, whom she co-parents with her ex-partner Scott Disick, presented her with a heartfelt gift. Penelope surprised her pregnant mother with a beautiful bouquet of lavender and lilac flowers. On Sunday, October 22, 2023, the renowned Kardashian family member posted a picture of the lovely gift she received from her daughter on her Instagram account.

Kourtney Kardashian

She gave credit to her daughter with a touching caption in her Instagram Story, saying, “These are from my daughter,” accompanied by a crying emoji. It’s clear that Penelope wanted to make a heartfelt gesture for her mother in anticipation of her impending due date. Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, exchanged vows in May 2022. Their joyful announcement of expecting their first child together came in June 2023. Currently, they are approaching the final stages of Kourtney’s pregnancy.

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Emotional After Receiving Heartfelt Gift

This upcoming addition will be the fourth child for both Kourtney and Barker. There is speculation that the couple’s baby boy is expected to be born sometime between October and December 2023. The reality star has been sharing her pregnancy journey on various social media platforms. Kourtney Kardashian has three children, a son named Mason, a daughter named Penelope, and another son named Reign, from her past relationship with Scott Disick. These children were born before the couple’s separation in 2015.

Their eldest child, Mason, was born in December 2009, followed by the birth of their daughter Penelope in July 2012. Their third child, a son named Reign, arrived in December 2014. In May 2022, Kourtney became a stepmother when she married Travis Barker. Absolutely, Kourtney Kardashian shared her IVF journey during an episode of ‘The Kardashians,’ a show on Hulu. She discussed having “seven frozen eggs from years ago, before Travis.” She went on to explain that “The majority of my frozen eggs didn’t survive the thawing process. Freezing eggs doesn’t come with a guarantee. It’s a common misconception.” Kourtney reflected on her IVF experience, acknowledging that it was emotionally challenging and emphasized that her primary focus is on happiness and being a good parent. She expressed the belief that whatever is meant to happen will happen.

Travis also discussed the IVF process in an interview with GQ, emphasizing the importance of Kourtney’s journey. He mentioned, “If sharing Kourtney’s challenging experience with IVF can help people, that’s valuable. You witnessed her struggle and openness about it, which is genuine.” In May 2023, the founder of Poosh, Kourtney, informed her fans that she had concluded her IVF journey. She stated, “We’ve officially wrapped up our IVF [in vitro fertilization] journey. While we deeply desire a baby, I have faith in what lies ahead as per God’s plan. If a baby is meant to be, I believe it will happen.”

