Pregnant Ohio Mom Shot Dead By Her 2-year-old Son in Her Back By Accident

Many times people were injured accidentally and mistakenly. Similarly, there is a shocking piece of news is coming forward related to the fatal shot incident. Laura Ilg was accidentally shot by her son on her back and made a frantic 911 call. This news is creating a great buzz on the internet and continuously running on various social media platforms. Yes, you heard right she was shot and made a call. Lots of questions are raised after coming out of this incident and many people are curious to know more about this incident. Let’s continue this article and know more about this incident, so read wholly.

According to the reports, Police responded to a call at about 01:11 pm on 16 June 2023 and immediately rushed to a home in Norwalk, Ohio when they reported about a pregnant woman contacted dispatchers. It is shared that she was accidentally shot in her back by her two-year-old son after coming across a gun placed on her nightstand. Officers shared that the woman made a frantic call to contact authorities after being shot by her son. She provided a “complete account and details” of the incident after dispatchers arrived at the scene. Scroll down this page and continue to know more about this incident.

Pregnant Ohio Mom Shot Dead

After arriving at the incident scene, police took her to the nearby Fisher-Titus Medical Center, where she underwent an emergency cesarean section. Sadly, she succumbed to her injuries and lost her life nearly after three hours after the surgery. She was 33 weeks pregnant and was going to birth her new baby but unfortunately, she was involved in this shooting incident. Doctors failed to save the baby and she also passed away around three hours later the surgery. She also called her husband when she was shot by her son.

Police officers shared in a statement that she made several 911 calls and informed them that she had been accidentally shot by her toddler in the back, and she was suffering from so much pain or couldn’t breathe. Her husband is identified as Alek and there is a picture of the couple is surfacing online. Now this news is gathering so much attention and currently, police didn’t share much information related to this incident. Lots of people are sharing their condolence for the loss of her and her upcoming baby and supporting her family during this painful moment. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to reading more articles on the latest news topics.