President rejects another Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma’s mercy plea :- According to the Home Ministry officials, President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy plea filed by Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four men on the death row in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. Reportedly, Sharma has filed a mercy petition before the president on Wednesday.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court of India rejected the review petition filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta. In his petition, Gupta had moved the court seeking a review of the dismissal of his Special Leave Petition (SLP). In his SLP, the convict had claimed that he was a minor at the time of the incident.

From filing mercy petitions to making false accusations against the Tihar Jail authorities, the four men have left no stone unturned to delay their hanging.

One day before the execution, AP Singh, the counsel of three of the convicts had approached the court, seeking a stay order on the execution. In his application, Singh had requested the court to adjourn the execution “sine die” (no specified date for resumption). He said that the execution should be postponed as the convicts have not exhausted their legal remedies.

Despite repeated attempts of the counsel, the court observed that four convicts were using delay tactics. Meanwhile, Irfan Ahmed, the legal representative of Tihar Jail accused the convicts of using delay tactics and said that a stay on the execution was not “maintainable”. He told the court, “Only one convict’s (Vinay Sharma’s) mercy plea is pending and that others can be hanged. He added that there is no illegality in it.”

Reacting in anguish to the delay in the hanging, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi has said she will continue her fight till the convicts are hanged. She said, “These convicts have no right to live. We keep getting disappointed by the system. I will continue my fight until the convicts are hanged.”

In the most recent development, the Tihar Jail authorities have approached the Patiala House Court, requesting it to fix a date for the execution of the four men convicted of gangraping Nirbhaya after the President of India Ram Nath Kovind rejected the petition filed by Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma.