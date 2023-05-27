Prime Minister Modi to Chair Niti Aayog Meet: Kejriwal Along With Five CMs Opt-Out

We are with the news that today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will govern the meeting of NITI Aayogwhich is the 8th governing council meeting. The meeting is going to cover the major issues with the vision of a ‘Developed India’ and will include pivotal areas like MSMEs, infrastructure and investment, regulatory simplification, women empowerment, health and nutrition, skill development, and social infrastructure as per the reports. But the news that is gaining attention is who will be absent from the meeting. To our viewers, it is worth mentioning that the PM serves as the chairman of the NITI Aayog Council and it is comprised of all the state chief ministers and Lieutenant Governors of union territories. The news is coming out that some ministers are boycotting the meeting. Let’s know, who they are and with what agenda.

It has been reported that six ministers will be absent from the meeting of NITI Aayog. Among them at first Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to the PM to show his protest. He mentioned in his letter the reason for boycotting as a protest against “undemocratic and unconstitutional”. The six ministers who will be skipping the meeting are Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi and Bhagwant Mann of Punjab from the Aam Aadmi Party, Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal representing the Trinamool Congress, Nitish Kumar of Bihar from the Janata Dal-United, K Chandrashekar Rao of Telangana from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and MK Stalin of Tamil Nadu from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Prime Minister Modi to Chair Niti Aayog Meet

It has been reported that chief ministers from the congress party will attend the meeting. At present congress is governing four states. Bhagwant Mann of Punjab also gave his explanation and showed his displeasure with the Union government’s disregard for farmer-related concerns. TMC leader Mamta Banerjee proposed the names of finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and chief secretary HK Dwivedi in place of her but the centre replied that only chief ministers can participate. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is on three days visit to Singapur and Japan.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also gave the reason of prior commitments. Some leaders have expressed discontentment with the centre and blamed the centre it takes decisions without consulting the states. Some said that if the decisions of the meeting are never implemented then what is the purpose of the meeting? The news is also coming out that several opposition parties have tied up not to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building by PM Modi. Let’s see what is going to be the result of the NITI Aayog meeting and the reactions of the ministers who are not attending the meeting. We will be back to you with more updates. Stay tuned.