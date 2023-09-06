Priscilla Presley Denies Having $ex With Elvis Presley at 14 and He Was 24

Priscilla Preseley and Elvis Presley are getting huge popularity in recent few days and it is also coming forward that Priscilla having s*x wityh Elvis. This news is creating a great buzz on the internet and lots of people are hitting the search engine to know more about them. Priscilla is an American actress and businesswoman. She was the ex-wife of Elvis. And, Elvis passed away on 16 August 1977 and was mostly known as an American singer and actor. Now, they both are getting a lot of attention and many rumors are coming out related to their relationship. In this article, we are going to discuss every single piece of this theory and also talk about themselves.

Lots of rumors are flowing on the internet about their relationship and many are await to know the truth about them. Recently, she discloses that she had no s*xual relationship with Elvis when she was 14 years old. Let us claerify that when she was 14, Elvis was 24 years old and now, she denied to claim that they had s*xual relatioship at that time. She shared and spoke at the Venice Film Festival press conference for Sofia Coppola’s about the relationship between with him. Scroll down to know more about her statement.

Priscilla Presley Denies Having $ex With Elvis Presley

She shared that they had no s*x relationship when she was 14 and he was 24 years old and she stated “No, it was not a s*xual relationship. I never had s*x and any bad kind of activity with him at that time. I knew him as a very kind, very soft, very loving, who respected everyone the fact I was only 14 years old”. She said their connection was built on her role as a listener and comforter for Elvis, even as the couple ultimately did have a child together. She got married to him when she was 21 and he was 32 years old in 1976.

Furthermore, one more topic is coming out that the couple divorced in 1973 after getting married in 1967. Presently, she is busy in the work of her new biopic "Priscilla" promotion. She was born on 24 May 1945 in New York City and she is 78 years old. While, Elvis is no more and he passed away in 1977. Now, the rumors about their s*xular relationship are coming out when she shared about their relationship at the age of 14 and he was 24 years old.