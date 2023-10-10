PRM vs GIL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Portsmouth vs Gillingham English Football League

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the English Football League Trophy. This match is fixed to be played between two teams one is Portsmouth and another team is Gillingham (GIL). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:15 am on Wednesday 11 October 2023 this match is going to take place at Fratton Park Football Ground located in Portsmouth, England. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world and the fans are excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match. So, we made an article and shared all the details here.

Both the teams have given their best performance and got good response from the spectators and fans. This tournament has started recently and both the teams have played only one match each in this league. Gillingham has faced a win in its last match and is currently on top of the points table. At the same time, Portsmouth had to face a draw in the last played match and this team is in third place in the points table. Both the teams have played well and are now going to play their first head-to-head match in this league.

PRM vs GIL (Portsmouth vs Gillingham) Match Details

Match: Portsmouth vs Gillingham (PRM vs GIL)

Tournament: English Football League Trophy

Date: Wednesday, 11th October 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Fratton Park

PRM vs GIL (Portsmouth vs Gillingham) Starting 11

Portsmouth (PRM) Possible Starting 11 1.Will Norris, 2. Regan Poole, 3. Conor Shaughnessy, 4. Sean Raggett, 5. Joe Rafferty, 6. Marlon Pack, 7. Joe Morrell, 8. Paddy Lane, 9. Anthony Scully, 10. Colby Bishop, 11. Abu Kamara

Gillingham (GIL) Possible Starting 11 1.Jake Turner, 2. Conor Masterson, 3. Scott Malone, 4. Robbie McKenzie, 5. Shadrach Ogie, 6. Connor Mahoney, 7. Shaun Williams, 8. George Lapslie, 9. Timothée Dieng, 10. Tom Nichols, 11. Ashley Nadesan

There is no player who has suffered a minor or major injury. This amazing football match will be telecast live on FanCode.