PRNE vs AL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Paranaense FC vs Alianza Lima Copa Libertadores League

Today we are going to talk about the next football match in the Copa Libertadores tournament. This match is set to be played between two teams one is Paranaense FC (PRNE) and another team is Alianza Lima (AL). This football match is fully set to begin at 03:30 am on Wednesday 28 June 2023 and this match is going to take place at Arena da Baixada Stadium located in Curitiba, the state capital of Parana, Brazil. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world and the fans are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Both teams gave their best in the last matches of this league and won the heart of their fans. Let us know about the last five matches of both teams. Paranaense FC faced three wins, one loss, or one draw in the last five matches in this tournament. On the other hand, Alianza Lima faced three losses, one win, or one draw in the last five matches of this tournament. It is said that this upcoming match will be a banging match. Both teams have strong players who will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy.

PRNE vs AL (Paranaense FC vs Alianza Lima) Match Details

Match: Paranaense FC and Alianza Lima

Tournament: Copa Libertadores League

Date: Wednesday, 28th June 2023

Time: 03:30 am

Venue: Arena da Baixada

PRNE vs AL (Paranaense FC vs Alianza Lima) Starting 11

Paranaense FC (PRNE) Possible Starting 11 1. Bento Matheus Krepski, 2. Thiago Heleno, 3. Pedro Henrique Ribeiro, 4. Madson Ferreira, 5. Fernando Augusto, 6. Christian Cardoso, 7. Vitor Bueno, 8. Tomas Cuello, 9. Hugo Moura, 10. Alex Santana, 11. Vitor Roque

Alianza Lima (AL) Possible Starting 11 1. Angelo Campos, 2. Santiago Garcia, 3. Carlos Zambrano, 4. Yordi Vilchez, 5. Ricardo Lagos, 6. Bryan Reyna, 7. Jairo Concha, 8. Andres Andrade-I, 9. Gabriel Costa, 10. Hernan Barcos, 11. Pablo Sabbag

According to the reports, There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. This superb football match will be broadcast live on Fancode and some verified streaming sites. Lots of fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers.