PRNE vs CRTH Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Brazilian Serie A-League Paranaense FC vs Corinthians

Hello football lovers, the Brazilian Serie A League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is set to take place between two teams Paranaense FC (PRNE) and Corinthians (CRTH). This upcoming football match will begin play at 12:30 am on Sunday 25 June 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Arena da Baixada Stadium. If you are also curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site because here we will discuss the entire information of this upcoming match. In this article, we shared the complete details about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

Both teams gave their best performance in their previous matches of this tournament which was fully enjoyed by the fans or audience at the stadium. This upcoming match is the sixth head-to-head match of this tournament and it will be a banging match. If we talk about the last five matches of this tournament. Paranaense FC faced three losses, one win, and one draw in their last five matches of this tournament. On the other hand, Corinthians faced two losses, two wins, and one draw in their last five matches of this tournament.

PRNE vs CRTH (Paranaense FC vs Corinthians) Match Details

Match: Paranaense FC vs Corinthians

Tournament: Brazilian Serie A-League

Date: Sunday, 25 June 2023

Time: 12:30 am

Venue: Arena da Baixada

PRNE vs CRTH (Paranaense FC vs Corinthians) Starting 11

Paranaense FC (PRNE) Possible Starting 11 1. Bento Matheus Krepski, 2. Thiago Heleno, 3. Pedro Henrique Ribeiro, 4. Madson Ferreira, 5. Fernando Augusto, 6. Christian Cardoso, 7. Vitor Bueno, 8. Tomas Cuello, 9. Hugo Moura, 10. Alex Santana, 11. Vitor Roque

Corinthians (CRTH) Possible Starting 11 1. Carlos Miguel, 2. Gil, 3. Bruno Mendez, 4. Matheus Bidu, 5. Murillo Costa, 6. Adson Ferreira Soares, 7. Jose Bezerra Maciel Junior Paulinho, 8. Maycon Barberan, 9. Fausto Vera, 10. Roger Guedes, 11. Yuri Alberto

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this football match. This football match will be live telecast on Fancode where the fans and people can enjoy this upcoming match. The fans are excited to watch this football match and it is expected that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. It is also said that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers.