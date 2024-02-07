It’s that time of year again when all the lovers and couple celebrate Valentine week with lots of love and affection. Valentine Week is start from 7th February and last till 14th February. 8th February is Propose Day, on this day people propose their loved once by giving special gifts like rings, flowers and many more.

Happy Propose Day 2024

Propose Day is the best day to tell your partner about the love and care you feel about them. The day itself gives you the energy and boost straight away so you can propose the person you are deeply in love with them. Most common things couples do on propose day is a plan for a romantic dinner date with their partner.

Sometimes you feel shy but these all things can help you to propose your loved one. This particular day is to announce your love, propose marriage and give gifts to your loved ones. Marriage proposal is very crucial proposal so you should know what day, venue and gift would be suitable for your partner. So keep these all thing in your mind before proposing a girl/boy.

Every time we come to give you happiness because we want you to be happy and that is our policy and our policy saying is your benefit is our happiness. So guys I may think that you all know the importance of proposing someone to come in your life and hold your hand for the life time. We have a great collection of Propose Day wishes and greetings for your dear once.

Propose day is the second day of Valentine’s week which is praised with awesome excitement consistently on eighth of February by the young people, couples and in addition other intrigued individuals of all ages bunch. It is being praised for a considerable length of time in the western culture, be that as it may, as of now, it has been begun celebrating modernized in practically every district of the nation. Valentines week start with Rose Day and it will be finished up on the to a great degree propitious eve of Valentines Day. On this exceptional day, countless give red roses to propose their beau, sweetheart, squash, and companions.

Happy Propose Day Wishes Quotes

All I wanted was Someone to care for me,

All I wanted was Someone who’d b there for me,

All I ever wanted was Someone who’d b true,

All I ever wanted was Someone like You,

Happy Propose Day

The sweetest way to propose:

“Excuse me, do you have a band aid,

because i scrapped my knee

when i fell in love with you.”

Will you be mine …

Happy Propose Day Sweetheart!!!

I’m In a Imbalance State of Mind

What to Give You Because There

Is Nothing More Beautiful &

Sweeter than You. Wish You

A Happy Propose Day My Love.

Did you know they changed the alphabet?

They put U and I together.

“Happy Propose Day Beautiful”

If I reached for your hand, will u hold it ?

If I hold out my arms, will u hug me ?

If I go for ur lips, will u kiss me ?

If I capture ur heart, will u love me ??

Happy Propose Day Darling

I have Spent Many Sleepless Nights,

In Your Love And i don’t want,

My Son to Do same 4 Your Daughter,

So lets make them Brother And Sister …

“Happy Propose Day baby”

Word Have Not Enough Strength

To Express My Love Towards

You. My Eyes Are Enough To Express

It! Happy Propose Day Dear!

As Days Go By

As days go by, my feelings get stronger,

To be in your arms, I can’t wait any longer.

Look into my eyes & you’ll see that it’s true,

Day & Night my thought r for U..

Happy Propose Day my heart

The Minute I Heard My First Love

Story, I Started Looking For

You, Not Knowing How Blind That

Was. Lovers Don’t Finally Meet

Somewhere. They’re In Each Other

All Along. Happy Propose Day my baby.

Love is not Something you find Love is Something thats find you..!!

I want to be with U until the sun falls from the sky.Happy Propose Day..

U are the happiness of my life, and I want to live happy with U forever..will you ?





Love is heat… You are sweet… When two Lips are meet each other. then Love is complete….Happy Propose Day…!!

May the beauty Of Propose Day fill your heart with Love & happiness..

‘Love puts the fun in together,_ the sad in apart, _and the joy in a heart.







U are unique

U are caring and

U are the Best.And I am d luckiest to have U in my life!

Happy Propose Day my sweet heart…!!

Happy Propose Day my love..!!

Gul ne gulshan se gulfam bheja hai,

sitaro ne gagan se salam bheja hai,

Mubarak ho apko ye “PROPOSE DAY”

Humne tahe dil se yeh paigam bheja hai.

