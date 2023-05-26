PSEB 10th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: Check Online @www.pseb.ac.in Roll No Wise

The breaking news is coming that the PSEB 10th Result of 2023 is out. The PSEB result news is live. This is s very big news coming for the students who appeared in PSEB. The Punjab government released the results of PSEB 10th grades. This news is going on the social media platform and getting a lot of attention. Now, people are searching for who topped the PSEB. People have very eager to know how many students cracked this exam. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss in detail about this news.

According to the sources, the Punjab board is released the PSEB 10th result. Many students are searching where they can see their let us tell you that students can see their results at the official website- pseb.ac.in. The results are on live updates. The Punjab board declared the PSEB 10th result on May 26, 2023. The PESB declared the results around 11:30 am. The students can see their results on the PSEB official website. Now, the waiting over for the 10th-grade student who appeared for this exam. People are searching in huge quantities that who is the topper of PSEB 2023,

PSEB 10th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates

If you are searching for the topper PSEB topper name so let us tell you that Gagandeep Kaur is the topper of the 2023 PSEB. Further, the 2022 percentage was 97.94 percent, overall pass students. As per reports, a total of 3,11,545 students appeared for this PSEB exam in 2022 while 3,08,627 students passed and 126 failed. In the 2022 exam, the girl’s performance was very excellent then the boys. The girl’s percentage was 99.34 percent whereas the boy’s percentage was 98.83 percent. If we talk about transgender almost 12 students appeared for this exam and in which 11 cleared this exam.

Further, if we talk about the 2021 results were a very excellent percentage. The 2021 PSEB percentage was around 99.9 percent. As per reports, PSEB’s 10th topper is Gagandeep Kaur who scored 650 out of 650. He is a student of Sant Mohan Das Memorial Sr Secondary School. Moreeduled over, the press conference was scheduled around 11:30 but still press conference is not started due to some reason. Now, students can see their score card on the official website of PSEB from on May 27, 2023. Let’s talk in detail about how can you check your results on the website, first you have to visit the official website of PSEB and then you will see the link on the website after that fill in your given roll number and date of birth. After all this procedure download your result.