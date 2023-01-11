PSG vs ANG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers

One of the world’s most popular football leagues, Ligue 1 is back with one more exciting match for all the fans. It will be interesting to watch the upcoming match of the league because two wonderful teams, Paris Saint-Germain and Angers are going to face off against each other on the football ground tonight. Maybe, the battle is going to be wonderful like never before because both teams are totally different from each other. It seems that the competition will be played between sky and land. Well, we are going to share important details of the match so, keep reading this article to get more updates here.

Through this article, we will share some important details related to matches such as time, date, venue, league, and other important details. If you are going to create your own team on Dream11 so, you need to read these details here. Some of the players such as Hakimi A, Kimpembe P, Mbappe K, Mendes N, Pembele T, Sanches R, Verratti M, Amadou I, Diony L, Eneme-Ella U, Kalla A, and Ounahi A will remain unplayed because of their injuries and rest. So, keep their names in your mind before selecting the names of the players.

PSG vs ANG Match Details

Team Names:- Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Angers (ANG)

League:- Ligue 1

Venue:- Parc des Princes (Paris)

Date:- Thursday, January 12, 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM IST – 08:00 PM (GMT)

PSG vs ANG Squad Players

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG):- Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Fabian Ruiz Pena, Kylian Mbappe, Hugo Ekitike, Juan Bernat, Neymar, Nuno Mendes, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Warren Zaire-Emery, Lucas Lavallee, Achraf Hakimi, Nordi Mukiele, Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira, Carlos Soler, Renato Sanches, Lionel Messi, Ilyes Housni, Ismael Gharbi, Vitor Ferreira, Presnel Kimpembe, Pablo Sarabia, Ayman Kari, Keylor Navas, Alexandre Letellier, Sergio Rico, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, and Timothee Pembele.

Angers (ANG):- Abdoulaye Bamba, Pierrick Capelle, Farid El Mellali, Marin Jakolis, Himad Abdelli, Paul Bernardoni, Jean-Matteo Bahoya, Sada Thioub, Yassin Belkhdim, Souleyman-Doumbia, Yan Valery, Abdallah Dipo Sima, Adrien Hunou, Amine Salama, Theo Borne, Melvin Zinga, Ali Kalla, Sofiane Boufal, Jason Mbock, Waniss Taibi, Miha Blazic, Halid Sabanovic, Batista Mendy, Nabil Bentaleb, Azzedine Ounahi, Lois Diony, Zinedine Ould-Khaled, Ibrahim Amadou, Yahia Fofana, Cedric Hountondji, Ulrich Eneme, Ilyes Chetti, Ismael Drame, Ousmane Camara-I, and Lilian Rao-Lisoa.

PSG vs ANG Lineups Player

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG):- Fabian Ruiz Pena, Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira, Carlos Soler, Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Hugo Ekitike, Achraf Hakimi, and Nordi Mukiele.

Angers (ANG):- Adrien Hunou, Halid Sabanovic, Miha Blazic, Azzedine Ounahi, Yahia Fofana, Cedric Hountondji, Abdallah Dipo Sima, Batista Mendy, Nabil Bentaleb, Amine Salama, and Yan Valery.