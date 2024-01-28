PSG vs BRT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Paris Saint-Germain vs Stade Brest Ligue 1 League

Reportedly, it is coming forward that the Ligue 1 League’s next football match is set to take place. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about the next match of this tournament then you arrived at the right site. It is fixed to be played between the team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the opponent team Stade Brest. It is set to be played at Parc des Princes, an all-seater football stadium located in Paris, France. Many are waiting for this match and expressing their excitement. Several questions remain to share about this upcoming match, so keep your reading and we will discuss it in brief.

In this league, all the players have played multiple matches and received good responses from the fans. Both teams have played a total of 18 matches and are going to play their second head-to-head match in this league. Stade Brest has faced ten wins, four draws, or four losses and the team is currently ranked in the 3rd on the points table. On the other side, Paris Saint-Germain has faced thirteen wins, four draws, or one loss and the team is ranked at the top of the points table. Both team’s players will give their best until the end, so watch with joy.

PSG vs BRT (Paris Saint-Germain vs Stade Brest) Match Details

Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Stade Brest (PSG vs BRT)

Tournament: Ligue 1 League

Date: Monday, 29th January 2024

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Parc des Princes

PSG vs BRT (Paris Saint-Germain vs Stade Brest) Starting 11

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Possible Starting 11 1.Gianluigi-Donnarumma, 2. Marquinhos, 3. Danilo Pereira, 4. Lucas Hernandez, 5. Vitor Ferreira, 6. Warren Zaire-Emery, 7. Carlos Soler, 8. Manuel Ugarte, 9. Ousmane Dembele, 10. Kylian Mbappe, 11. Bradley Barcola

Stade Brest (BRT) Possible Starting 11 1.Marco Bizot, 2. Brendan Chardonnet, 3. Lilian Brassier, 4. Bradley Locko, 5. Kenny Lala, 6. Hugo Magnetti, 7. Pierre Lees-Melou, 8. Mahdi Camara, 9. Jeremy Le-Douaron, 10. Steve Mounie, 11. Romain Del Castillo

This upcoming football match is said to be a banging match in this league and it is set to be broadcast on JioCinema. It is presently difficult to say about the team winning prediction because both teams performed their best in the last games. No one among both team players is suffering from any minor or major injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. It is determined this match will be one of the best matches.