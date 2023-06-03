PSG vs CMF Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Today’s Match Paris Saint-Germain vs Clermont Foot

Hello all the football match lovers, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that one of the most popular and amazing Ligue 1 leagues is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Paris Saint-Germain vs Clermont Foot. Both team’s players are very talented and amazing and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. Now fans are super curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the PSG vs CMF match and we will share it with you in this article.

Now all the fans are also very excited as they want to support their favorite team. This match is going to be very interesting and amazing and if anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont Foot will be played at Parc des Prince. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all football match lovers must be very curious to know about the match details including team, date, day, venue, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Clermont Foot (CMF)

Date: 4th June 2023

Day: Sunday

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue:Parc des Princes

League: Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Possible Playing 11: 1.Gianluigi-Donnarumma, 2. Juan Bernat, 3. Danilo Pereira, 4. Sergio Ramos, 5. El Chadaille Bitshiabu, 6. Marco Verratti, 7. Vitor Ferreira, 8. Warren Zaire-Emery, 9. Renato Sanches, 10. Kylian Mbappe, 11. Lionel Messi

Clermont Foot (CMF) Possible Playing 11: 1.Mory Diaw, 2. Florent Ogier, 3. Alidu Seidu, 4. Mehdi Zeffane, 5. Neto Borges, 6. Maximiliano Caufriez, 7. Saif-Eddine Khaoui, 8. Yohann Magnin, 9. Johan Gastien, 10. Elba Rashani, 11. Grejohn Kyei

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team's players are very famous and amazing and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Paris Saint-Germain vs Clermont Foot on 4th June 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Parc des Princes. The PSG team won 3 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 1 match on the CMF team won 3 matches and lost 1 match and draw 1 match. The PSG team has more chances to win the match against CMF. Let's see which team will win the match.