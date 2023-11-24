PSG vs MON Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco Ligue 1 League

The Ligue 1 League 2023 is back with its next football match and this news is creating a buzz among the fans and players. This match is going to be played between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and another team (MON). Both of the teams carry so many fans around the world who are waiting for this match. This match will begin play at 01:30 am on Saturday 25 November 2023 at the Parc des Princes. Many are excited about this match and showing their curiosity to get more details about this match, so we made an article and shared all the details.

Both teams played well in their last matches in this league and received good responses from the fans and viewers. The previous matches of both teams were amazing and now they are going to play their 13th match. Paris Saint-Germain has faced eight wins, three draws, or one loss in the previous matches and this team is ranked at the top of the points table. On the other side, AS Monaco has faced seven wins, three draws, or two losses, and this team is ranked at the 3rd place place on the points table. This upcoming match will be the banging match of this league, so watch with a joy.

PSG vs MON (Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco) Match Details

Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco (PSG vs MON)

Tournament: Ligue 1 League

Date: Saturday, 25th November 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

PSG vs MON Venue: Parc des Princes

PSG vs MON (Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco) Starting 11

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Possible Starting 11 1.Gianluigi-Donnarumma, 2. Marquinhos, 3. Nordi Mukiele, 4. Milan Skriniar, 5. Warren Zaire-Emery, 6. Carlos Soler, 7. Fabian Ruiz Pena, 8. Lee Kang-In, 9. Ousmane Dembele, 10. Kylian Mbappe, 11. Goncalo Ramos