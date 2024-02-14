Sports

PSG vs RS Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad UEFA Champions League

4 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Hello football lovers, we have a piece of news that the UEFA Champions League’s next football match is going to take place. It is fixed to be played between Sampdoria Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Sociedad (RS). Yes, both teams are going to play against each other at Parc des Princes, an all-seater football stadium located in Paris, France. Many are waiting for this match and expressing their excitement. It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Thursday 15 February 2024. Let us know more about this upcoming football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

PSG vs RS Live Score

In this league, all are performing well and both teams (PSG and RS) are giving their best to receive good scores. Both teams have played a total of six matches and are going to play their first head-to-head match in this league. Paris Saint-Germain has faced two wins, two draws, or two losses and the team is presently ranked in the 2nd of Group F on the points table. On the other side, Real Sociedad has faced three wins, or three draws, and the team is ranked at the top of Group D of the points table. Keep reading…

PSG vs RS (Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad) Match Details

Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad (PSG vs RS)
Tournament: UEFA Champions League
Date: Thursday, 15th February 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Parc des Princes

PSG vs RS (Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad) Starting 11

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Possible Starting 11 1.Keylor Navas, 2. Danilo Pereira, 3. Nordi Mukiele, 4. Lucas Hernandez, 5. Lucas Beraldo, 6. Fabian Ruiz Pena, 7. Marco Asensio, 8. Manuel Ugarte, 9. Ousmane Dembele, 10. Goncalo Ramos, 11. Randal Kolo Muani

Real Sociedad (RS) Possible Starting 11 1.Alex Remiro, 2. Robin Le Normand, 3. Igor Zubeldia, 4. Hamari Traore, 5. Javi Galan, 6. Ander Barrenetxea, 7. Martin Zubimendi Zubimendi, 8. Mikel Merino, 9. Takefusa Kubo, 10. Brais Mendez, 11. Umar Sadiq

This upcoming football match is the 7th match of both teams and it is going to telecast on Fancode. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is presently quite hard because both teams performed their best in the last matches. However, Real Sociedad has more possibilities to get victory against the team Paris Saint-Germain. At present, none of the players on either team have any injuries, and all the fine to play in this match. There is no chance of rain on the match day and the weather is also clear on the match day. Keep following dekhnews.com to read articles on sports.

